Mill Hall, Pa. — Mill Hall Police are investigating the theft of catalytic converters from multiple vehicles.

The parts were removed from three different cars, including one Kia and two Honda SUVs, near the 200 block of Nittany Valley Drive, police said.

The catalytic converters were estimated to cost nearly $6,000, according to investigators.

Catalytic converters are part of a vehicle's exhaust system which contain precious metals in their core, according to the Department of Justice. Converters have been increasingly targeted for theft due to the high value of these metals, especially the precious metals palladium, platinum, and rhodium.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to call the barracks at 570-726-6000.

