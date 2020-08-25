Williamsport, Pa. – Williamsport resident, Shawntazia Byrd, woke up to the sounds of loud banging coming from downstairs in her home on West Edwin St. It was early in the morning on Aug. 19, 2020. Byrd’s boyfriend was away at work and she was not expecting any guests. Worried that someone may be trying to break in, she thought about calling the police. When she looked downstairs, however, Byrd realized the police were already there.

“It was very scary for me–we just moved in Aug. 1 and it happened at 7 o’clock in the morning. My boyfriend was at work because he works overnight, and I called him and said, ‘someone’s banging at the door!'” Byrd said.

When Byrd went downstairs, she said she saw the police had opened her kitchen window and were attempting to come through it. Officers informed her that they had a search warrant for someone by the name of Brian Williams. Byrd said she told the officers that Brian Williams did not live there and explained they had just moved in. The police, she said, did not believe her.

The search was part of a county-wide drug raid involving federal agents, state police, members of the U.S Marshal's service, and Williamsport Bureau of Police. The raids led to the arrest of more than 21 individuals throughout Lycoming county.

Byrd allowed the officers to enter the home. One officer remained with Byrd while four other officers searched the entire home. She did not ask to see the warrant, nor did the officers show her it.

“I was terrified, that’s why I didn’t ask for their warrant. I just wanted them to come and go because you never know with them what will happen,” Byrd said.

Byrd called her landlord, Mike Zicolello, to tell him the police were at the house searching for a man she did not know. Zicolello, who is a lawyer in Williamsport, hurried to his newly leased property.

When Zicolello arrived at the house, he said he told an officer that he was the owner of the property. The officer asked Zicolello if Brian Williams had ever lived there. Zicolello told the officer “no” and explained he had “owned the property for two years and that it had been vacant before then.” As Zicolello spoke with the officers, Theodore Brown, arrived at the home.

Brown, who had left work after receiving the call from his girlfriend, arrived at the house. He yelled at the officers to leave the home.

“Instead of an apology, they [the officers] harassed her [Byrd’s] boyfriend, a young black man, who had left work to come home because his girlfriend had called him scared out of her wits. Admittedly, he used course words with the officers, but then again, they didn’t treat him respectfully from the start,” Zicolello described the scene in his Facebook post about the incident. The post has been shared over 1,000 times.

Byrd said the officers asked Zicolello multiple times if her boyfriend’s name was “Eric Brown.” Zicolello said the officers also tried to take Brown’s license plate number while Brown continued to yell at the officers to leave.

According to Zicolello, the officers continued to insist, “they know where he is,” suggesting that the young couple knew the whereabouts of Brian Williams, despite the fact they told police they had just moved to the area and had already said multiple times they did not know the man.

“They [the officers] were not leaving,” said Zicolello. “Once they knew they were in the wrong spot, they kept on bothering them and treating them like criminals. It was like they were trying to escalate instead of deescalate, even though they were the ones in the wrong.”

Once Brown closed the door to the home, he continued yelling about the police inside the home. An officer, who Zicolello identified as Corporal "Charlie" Staleen of the Pa. State Police, then knocked on the front door.

Staleen said “We’re now investigating a domestic disturbance,” according to Byrd and Zicolello. Byrd said she told the officer that was not what was happening and "tried to get her boyfriend to calm down because she was scared."

“He was just upset because he’s always had problems with police and just wanted them to leave. We’re black and the cops always get away with whatever they want to do. I didn’t want to have any problems,” said Byrd.

During the incident, Zicolello said one of the police officers tried to joke with him. “He said ‘hey, when we were coming down this street everyone’s water bill went through the roof because they were flushing their stuff,’ as if they think everyone who lives there is a drug dealer,” said Zicolello. “There are hard-working people that live there. The fire chief lives on that block.”

The Facebook post Zicolello shared about the incident prompted a member of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to call Zicolello, he said. The agent asked for the address of the property because he wanted to verify the FBI was not involved in that incident. The agent explained to Zicolello that the FBI had entered the wrong address at a different location that same day, due to confusion over the labeling of the apartment, and had apologized to the property owners.

On Aug. 25, Zicolello said he was contacted by the federal court to confirm the address was not for a warrant approved by the federal courts. It was not.

The officers at the scene did not apologize to Byrd or Brown after they realized the person they were looking for did not live there, Byrd said. When asked if she intended to file a complaint regarding the incident, Byrd said she was not aware that was possible, but stated that she would consider filing one.

Commenters on Zicolello’s facebook post have remarked on the similarities of this incident to that of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky.

"If you hadn't been there, one of them very easily could have been shot," and "Thank god we didn't have another Breonna Taylor," read two of the comments on Zicolello's post.

Taylor, a 26-year-old woman who worked as an EMT, was shot and killed by police after they entered her home at midnight with a no-knock warrant March 13, 2020.

“I was lucky in this situation, but you never know how the situation might turn out. It might be somebody who is scared and tried to defend themselves and the situation could have gone a completely different way,” said Byrd. “They [the police] need to know how to handle these things better, especially with everything that’s been going on lately with minorities.”

When asked about the incident during a press conference, Lycoming County District Attorney Ryan C. Gardner said, “No personal property was disturbed. Officers arrived at that location presumed by the most recent information that we received regarding the whereabouts of the individual being targeted. They incurred no breach of the house and after ascertaining that the individual was not home, officers left as a team shortly thereafter.”

Police arrested Brian Williams, 39, at a home in South Williamsport on the same day, Aug. 19.