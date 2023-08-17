Williamsport, Pa. — The eye in the sky did not lie when it revealed a man walking off with a woman’s scooter at the beginning of July.

Andrew Tubbs, 37, of Williamsport was immediately recognized by officers as he took the Honda Ruckus from a home near the 2000 block of W. Third Street, police said. He was recorded walking off with the bike by the homeowner’s surveillance system, they added.

Police located the scooter approximately one hour later in a doorless shed behind an abandoned house, according to the complaint. It was only a few houses down from the owner’s home, investigators wrote.

Tubbs had allegedly tried to hotwire the Ruckus, causing damage, officer Gino Caschera said.

Tubbs was charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. Both are graded as third-degree felonies.

He was committed to the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $10,000 monetary bail. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Nancy Butts for a formal arraignment in September.

Docket sheet

