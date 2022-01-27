Montgomery, Pa. — Police discovered needles, baggies of fentanyl, and other drug paraphernalia scattered around a bassinet where a three-month-old went into cardiac arrest on Wednesday, Jan. 26 in an apartment at 25 S. Main Street in Montgomery. The baby was then pronounced dead at UPMC Muncy.

Police twice visited the home of Tallia Germa Charlebois, 27, on January 26. The first visit, at 5:30 a.m., was in response to a complainant’s request that PSP Montoursville perform a welfare check on Charlebois and the infant.

The complainant, Natalie Soloman, said Charlebois had called her to come over the previous night to help her clean her apartment for a CYS visit. Solomon said she arrived at the apartment around 11:30 p.m. She said by 1 or 1:30 the morning of Jan. 26, Charlebois was “nodding off” and stumbling around. She allegedly told Charlebois that she wasn’t in good enough condition to care for the baby.

Solomon told police that she witnessed Charlebois sitting in a chair located in the nursery holding the victim. Charlebois allegedly “struck the victim’s head off the changing table, causing a red mark on the victim’s head,” according to the police report.

Solomon also said she observed blue glassine bags inside a cardboard box in the nursery.

Charlebois told police that Solomon had been trying to take the baby from her “and been telling her she was a bad mother,” according to the affidavit.

When Solomon left the apartment, she called police to perform the welfare check.

According to the police affidavit, troopers arrived to the apartment at 5:30 a.m. “Responding troopers ensured the victim was awake, alert, and not in need of medical attention. Additionally, when troopers cleared the scene, Charlebois did not appear to be incapable of caring for the victim,” the police document stated.

The second police visit, on January 26 at 1:33 p.m., was a response to Charlebois' call for an infant victim in cardiac arrest.

“When EMS arrived on scene, Charlebois advised EMS to use Narcan on the victim,” the affidavit stated. “At approximately 1458 hours, it was relayed to on-scene Troopers that the victim was deceased.”

According to the affidavit, Charlebois did admit to police that she snorted a partial bag of fentanyl in her bathroom at approximately 1 a.m. on January 26.

After securing a search warrant for the apartment, troopers discovered five clear baggies in a dresser, a glass pipe, a yellow “wipe out” container in a baby swing that contained needles, and a glassine baggie on the floor next to the bassinet. A yellow handbag was also discovered on the floor near the bassinet that contained a baggie of fentanyl and a clear baggie with various types of pills.

Magisterial District Judge Christian Frey denied bail for Charlebois after charging her with second-degree felony involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of children. Charlebois was also charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charlebois will appear on Feb. 4 for a preliminary hearing. Until then she will remain incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison.

