Jersey Shore, Pa. — A man pointed a gun at three teenagers during an argument on June 4, police say.

The threat caused all three teenagers to flee the 100 N. Main Street and call Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police. Officers questioned Bryce Aaron Streck, 19, of Jersey Shore, who all three witnesses identified as the man with the gun, according to charges.

Streck spoke with officers and admitted to being in possession of a firearm that was discovered on a stove inside the apartment, police said. A search warrant was executed on the property, where police also found marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and white powder with a straw.

Streck was arraigned before Judge Denise Dieter, who ordered him held at the Lycoming County Prison on $25,000 bond. Streck was charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault, first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and drug charges.

Streck will appear before Dieter on June 15 for a preliminary hearing on the charges.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.