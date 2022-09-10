Lock Haven, Pa. — An employee at Pizza City in Lock Haven reported more than 20 altered receipts to investigators after he discovered incorrect tip payouts.

Pizza City Delivery driver Travis Scott Condo, 40, was the only person paid out by the receipts, according to Detective Richard Simpson. An investigation into the allegations revealed Condo had allegedly altered 24 receipts to increase his payout.

In some instances, Condo received a cash tip from a customer, but still added an electronic tip on the receipt, Simpson said. In other cases, investigators said Condo increased the amount marked on the receipt.

Condo was then paid out at the end of the night from cash out of the register.

Simpson spoke with several customers who said they either gave a cash tip or less than what appeared on the altered receipt.

Condo was charged with 24 counts each of second-degree felony forgery and third-degree misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking. He was incarcerated at the Clinton County Prison in lieu of $1,500 monetary bail after his preliminary arraignment.

Docket sheet

