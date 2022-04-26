Northumberland, Pa. — Police in Northumberland said they observed a large contusion with blood on the shin of a man who was reportedly assaulted.

Officer Keaton Zarr said he spoke with two men on April 18 near the 200 block of Orange Street in Northumberland after a witness reported a fight. According to Zarr’s affidavit, Michael Ray Leitzel, 63, of Northumberland struck a man with a metal pole.

Zarr observed the injury and a bent pole from a metal shelfing unit inside a kitchen. The room showed signs of a fight, with items out of place and on the floor.

Leitzel told police the man had attacked and strangled him. Zarr and EMS said no marks were observed on Leitzel’s neck during the interview with authorities.

Leitzel was charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault and harassment for the alleged attack. Court records show he posted $250 unsecured bail after being charged.

Leitzel is expected to appear before Judge Michael Toomey on May 3 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

