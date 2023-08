Williamsport, Pa. — City Police units were dispatched to the 800 block of High Street for a reported shooting Friday at 1:45 a.m., according to Williamsport Bureau of Police.

Once at the scene, police were informed an adult male victim had gone to the hospital and was later treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers secured the area and processed the scene for evidence. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Agt. Christopher Salisbury at 570-327-7593 or via email at csalisbury@cityofwilliamsport.org.

