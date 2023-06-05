Bloomsburg, Pa. — A drunken visitor had to be handcuffed and escorted off hospital property after he accused the staff of kidnapping his baby, police say.

Robert S. Deeley, 26, came to Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital's maternity ward at 3:30 a.m. on April 21 to see his girlfriend and newborn baby. Nursing supervisor Kathy Latsha told police Deeley was drunk and belligerent in the mother's room and Latsha, along with security officer Steven Ghee, asked Deeley to leave.

He allegedly refused and claimed the staff was kidnapping his child. When Bloomsburg Officer Joshua Dombrosky arrived at the hospital, Deeley was sitting on a bench outside the emergency room entrance. He became agitated when he saw police and began talking over them in a "circular argument," charges say.

After nearly 20 minutes of arguing, Deeley was warned he would be removed from the property by force.

"I guess you'll have to arrest me then," Deeley reportedly told police.

He was handcuffed and taken to the Bloomsburg Police Department, where he was charged with two counts of defiant trespassing. A preliminary hearing for Deeley, East Ridge Avenue, is scheduled for June 21 at 1:30 p.m. in front of District Judge Russell Lawton.

Docket sheet

