Shamokin Dam, Pa. – Police have released the name of the motorcyclist involved in a fatal accident on Friday on Routes 11/15 in Snyder County.

Aimee Auman, 33, of Beavertown, was pronounced dead at the scene by Snyder County Coroner Pheasant, according to Chief Timothy E. Bremigan of Shamokin Dam Police Department.

The accident occurred at 3:09 p.m. Nov. 6 at the intersection of Routes 11/15 and Eleventh Avenue.

Marlena Fama, 84, of Lewisburg, was turning left from the turning lane to cross onto Eleventh Avenue when she went into the path of Auman’s motorcycle. Auman was traveling south on Routes 11/15.

Fama was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital. Fama was treated and released, according to Bremigen.

Traffic in the northbound and southbound lanes were limited to a single lane and there were long delays, according to PennDOT. The scene was cleared at approximately 7:15 p.m.

Charges have not been filed and the investigation is continuing, according to Bremigen.

Assisting Shamokin Dam Police at the scene were PSP Selinsgrove, PSP Montoursville, Selinsgrove Police Department, PennDOT, Snyder County District Attorney’s Office, Shamokin Dam and Hummels Warf Fire Departments.