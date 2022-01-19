Selinsgrove, Pa. -- State police have released the name of the man whose body was found on Jan. 14 near the green bridge just outside of Selinsgrove.

The body of Colby Cooper, 25, of Weleetka, Oklahoma, was discovered shortly before noon along a bank of Penns Creek at the area of N. Airport Road and N. Susquehanna Trail in Monroe Township, Snyder County, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Selinsgrove.

The coroner completed an autopsy and results are pending. Cause of death will be released once the autopsy results come back, according to Trooper Andrea Pelachick, public information officer for PSP Selinsgrove.

Police continue to investigate.