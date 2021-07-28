Northumberland, Pa. - State Police have released the identities of two men involved in a rollover crash Monday afternoon on Interstate 180, in Northumberland County.

Robert Hatzel, 85, and passenger Bishan Wu, 53, both of Danville, were transported to UPMC Williamsport for treatment of injuries, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Milton. Conditions of the men were not available, as UPMC has a policy not to release that information.

The accident occurred shortly before 2:30 p.m. near mile marker 9 in Delaware Township. Police said Hatzel was driving east in Dodge Ram pickup truck when a trailer he was hauling lost control, then went onto the west shoulder of the roadway.

This caused Hatzel's truck to overturn on its passenger side, and slide several feet before coming to rest on the west shoulder facing east.

The right lane of I-180 was closed for at about an hour.

Fire departments from Warrior Run and Milton assisted at the scene.