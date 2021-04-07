Allenwood, Pa. – State police have released additional information on the two-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Route 15 in Union County that left a Williamsport man seriously injured.

NorthcentralPa.com previously reported four people were injured in the crash that occurred at 5:09 a.m. in Gregg Township just north of Bryson Road, but did not have the names of the passengers.

William Blackwell, 54, of Williamsport, who was injured after his 2018 Nissan Altima overturned several times, was taken by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. He remains there in critical condition.

His passenger, Sonya D. Robinson, 56, of Williamsport, was transported by ambulance to UPMC Williamsport for suspected serious injuries. A second passenger in Blackwell’s vehicle, Kerry Anthony, 47, of Williamsport, was transported to UPMC Williamsport for treatment of suspected minor injuries, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.

The driver of the other vehicle, Chicane Barkholz, 28, of Muncy, was taken by ambulance to Geisinger for treatment of suspected minor injuries, according to state police.

Police said Barholz was traveling north in a 2003 Acura when she crossed into the southbound lanes and hit Blackwell’s vehicle. The collision caused Blackwell’s vehicle to overturn several times.

Clinton Township Volunteer Fire Company ambulance and Warrior Run Area Fire Department assisted at the scene. PennDOT shut down Route 15 for several hours as crews worked to cleanup and reconstruct the accident scene.