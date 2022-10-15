Erie County, Pa. — State police raided a farm in Erie and seized hundreds of animals after discovering horrific living conditions and a pile of burned animal carcasses, according to a local shelter.

The Anna Shelter in Erie announced it had taken in 223 animals, including 57 dogs, cats, pot-bellied pigs, ducks, geese, chickens and pigeons, from a property on Edinboro Road last weekend. Police obtained a warrant after viewing a video of the farm that was provided by members of the shelter, they said.

Liz and George Farms has been the site of numerous animal complaints, according to a report by YourErie.com.

According to workers at the Anna Shelter, a non-profit, no-kill shelter, a large number of dead animals were discovered on the property, including a burn pile on the back of the property. Workers were on scene removing animals for seven hours after receiving notice of the seizure.

"Most importantly all of the animals are now safe with us and are receiving the necessary medical care under by our wonderful veterinarians," the shelter said in a post earlier this week. "This was not the Saturday night any of us expected but we are oddly thankful it happened the way it did."

The State Police investigation is ongoing; charges have not yet been filed against the farm owner, George Havican.

