Jersey Shore, Pa. – Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police report that the Piatt Township Building was burglarized sometime during the night of April 8 to April 9.

"The suspects had broken a window and gained entry through that window. Piatt Township is reporting that suspects stole a large amount of tools and other items," TVRPD said on their Facebook page.

Police said that some of the stolen tools include:

Straight Air Grinder

Snap On Air gun

Orange Bottle Jack

DeWalt Power Tools and batteries

Craftsman Impact Gun

Kobalt Circular Saw

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tiadaghton Police at 570-398-2146.