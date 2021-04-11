Jersey Shore, Pa. – Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police report that the Piatt Township Building was burglarized sometime during the night of April 8 to April 9.
"The suspects had broken a window and gained entry through that window. Piatt Township is reporting that suspects stole a large amount of tools and other items," TVRPD said on their Facebook page.
Police said that some of the stolen tools include:
- Straight Air Grinder
- Snap On Air gun
- Orange Bottle Jack
- DeWalt Power Tools and batteries
- Craftsman Impact Gun
- Kobalt Circular Saw
Anyone with information is asked to contact Tiadaghton Police at 570-398-2146.