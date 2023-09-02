Dushore, Pa. — A woman allegedly admitted to keying an ex-boyfriend’s truck, causing more than $3,000 worth of damage, police said.

Madalyn Renae Hacker entered the state police barracks in Laporte on Aug. 13 and admitted to the crime, Trooper Gabriel Gigliotti said. The 18-year-old Hacker said she used a key on Aug. 12 to scratch the victim’s 2016 Dodge Ram, Gigliotti added.

A scratch could be seen on the driver’s side door. A second spanned the entire length of the passenger’s side. Both were deep enough to feel with a barehand, Gigliotti wrote.

The estimated cost is $3,057 to repair the damage, according to the affidavit.

Hacker was processed after the confession and released, according to the complaint. She was charged with second-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief.

No bail was listed for Hacker.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.