Dushore, Pa. — A woman allegedly admitted to keying an ex-boyfriend’s truck, causing more than $3,000 worth of damage, police said.

Madalyn Renae Hacker entered the state police barracks in Laporte on Aug. 13 and admitted to the crime, Trooper Gabriel Gigliotti said. The 18-year-old Hacker said she used a key on Aug. 12 to scratch the victim’s 2016 Dodge Ram, Gigliotti added.

A scratch could be seen on the driver’s side door. A second spanned the entire length of the passenger’s side. Both were deep enough to feel with a barehand, Gigliotti wrote.

The estimated cost is $3,057 to repair the damage, according to the affidavit.

Hacker was processed after the confession and released, according to the complaint. She was charged with second-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief.

No bail was listed for Hacker.

