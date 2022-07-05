Nippenose Township, Pa. — Police stopped a heavily-intoxicated man after concerned witnesses called to say he was leaving a bar near the 2000 block of south Route 44 in Nippenose Township.

Officer Cody Smith of the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police identified the driver as Andrew Cochran Lyon, 60, of Jersey Shore. Lyon allegedly crossed the center line of the road when the officer initiated a traffic stop on June 25. Smith attempted to speak with Lyon, who became combative toward him, according to an affidavit.

Lyon was eventually taken into custody by Smith and given a breath test that showed a blood alcohol level of .111%, which is above the legal limit of .08. Smith said he also located a Kel-Tek .380 Auto handgun along with an expired license to carry.

Lyon was charged with third-degree felony firearms not supposed to be carried without a license and misdemeanor DUI. Lyon was incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison on $25,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing with Denise Dieter is scheduled for Aug. 3.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.