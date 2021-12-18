Jersey Shore, Pa. —Police advised a man they were leaving his apartment along with an uninvited woman moments before she showed an officer down.

Terra Lee Bertin, 35, of Jersey Shore was charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault, second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest, third-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, and a summary offense of public drunkenness, according to an affidavit. Tiadaghton Valley Regional police officers said Bertin swung her arms wildly as they attempted to handcuff her.

Bertin was warned serval times to calm down as she yelled and carried on. Bertin told officers she was there to retrieve a cellphone and a hooded sweatshirt.

Court documents show Bertin is being held at the Lycoming County Prison on $20,000 monetary bail. She will face Judge Ryan Tira for an arraignment on Jan. 3.

Docket sheet