Williamsport, Pa. – A Williamsport Bureau of Police officer said he was spit on by a man he'd just arrested for assaulting a woman outside of Newberry Estates, Lycoming County Court records state.

Husain T. Butler, 23, is charged with felony aggravated assault after Williamsport Bureau of Police Officer A. Stevens said Butler spit on him around 6:07 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2020.

Stevens said he responded to the report of a male physically dragging a female in the area of Apartment 240, 2500 Federal Avenue (Newberry Estates), Williamsport.

When Stevens arrived, he said he saw Butler was standing on the driver's side of a red sedan and talking to a crying woman inside.

When Stevens tried to talk to the woman, Butler repeatedly interrupted and told her to "get inside the house," according to the criminal complaint.

Butler allegedly made threatening and vulgar comments to the police officer.

"Butler stated that he was not afraid of police and that we could 'suck his (expletive)' and that he would hit females, males and police," Stevens said.

Stevens said he'd taken Butler into custody and placed him in the back of his patrol vehicle when Butler spit at him.

"Upon speaking with witnesses and [the woman], it was determined that Butler struck [her] several times in the torso and then grabbed her by her throat in an attempt to rip her from the vehicle she was seated in as she was attempting to leave," Stevens said.

Butler is charged with one felony count of aggravated assault, two misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, and one misdemeanor count each of simple assault and disorderly conduct.

Butler was jailed in lieu of $45,000 monetary bail set by Magisterial District Judge Christian D. Frey on Dec. 28.

