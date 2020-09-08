Williamsport, Pa. -- Police Officer Andrew Stevens of the Williamsport Bureau of Police was awarded the honor of "Police Office of the Quarter" for second quarter 2020.

The Bureau held a ceremony to recognized P.O. Stevens on Monday morning in City Hall.

Throughout the second quarter of the calendar year 2020, P.O. Stevens was assigned to the Bureau's night watch, according to a news release from the WBP. Even with fewer calls coming in because of COVID-19, P.O. Stevens handled a total of 150 calls for service. P.O. Stevens handled one particularly notable case, conducting extensive research relating to a motor vehicle accident involving a juvenile victim being run over by her mother. The investigation led to the arrest of the suspect.

Overall, P.O. Stevens' work during the quarter led to four felony arrests, 11 misdemeanor arrests, and 28 summary arrests.

P.O. Stevens also serves the WBP as a primary Field Training Officer (F.T.O.), a Drug Recognition Expert (D.R.E.), and as a member of the Special Response Team (S.R.T.). He regularly participates as a member of the Lycoming County DUI Task Force and conducts drug evaluations for other officers.

According to the release, "P.O. Stevens' exemplary performance and dedication to duty throughout the second quarter of the calendar year 2020 was a great credit to himself, to the citizens of the City of Williamsport, and were in keeping with the highest standards and traditions of the Williamsport Bureau of Police."