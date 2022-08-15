Buckhorn, Pa. — The Hemlock Township Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying the man seen here in surveillance video.

Officer Craig Johnson says the individual is wanted for questioning regarding a theft at Lowe's Home Improvement.

If you have any information about this male, contact Officer Johnson at 570-784-6543.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.