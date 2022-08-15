Hemlock Lowes.jpg
Hemlock Township Police Department

Buckhorn, Pa. — The Hemlock Township Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying the man seen here in surveillance video.

Lowes.jpg

Officer Craig Johnson says the individual is wanted for questioning regarding a theft at Lowe's Home Improvement.

If you have any information about this male, contact Officer Johnson at 570-784-6543.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.