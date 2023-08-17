Centre Hall, Pa. — Bail was denied for three individuals police say stole items from cars at a township baseball field and then fled from police, injuring one person in the process.

According to Cpl. Kevin Laudenslager of the Ferguson Township Police department, on the evening of Aug. 2 around 6:40 p.m., authorities were looking for a car that was tied to thefts from vehicles in Bernel Park. Police responded after getting a ping to Teener Baseball Fields at 485 Airport Road in Ferguson Township.

Officer Chambers reported seeing a male outside of a vehicle and activated his cruiser lights, according to an affidavit. The suspect hopped into a white 2017 BMW X5 with Florida registration and fled the area.

During a high speed chase, police said the driver turned right on West College Avenue and struck a car parked at West College and Blue Course Drive. "The driver of the vehicle that was struck by the BMW had injuries and was transported to MNMC," Laudenslager wrote.

From there the car drove into a field in the 1500 block of West College Avenue. Three occupants, identifed as Trynae K. Moore, 27, of Wilkinsburg, Shaquan M. Moore, 32, of Pittsburgh, and Simone R. Caldwell, 48, were taken into custody, according to police.

Trynae Moore was identifed as the driver, but authorities alleged that all three were conspiring to take items from vehicles neer the Teener field.

Concealed in her groin area between her pants and her underwear, Trynae Moore allegedly had numerous credit cards, a driver's license, and miscellaneous cards with other people's names on them, police said.

There was allegedly also a stolen Pennsylvania license plate sitting in the rear passenger sesat of the car. Additionally, Trynae Moore's license was suspended.

All three suspects were charged with misdemeanor escape, theft from a motor vehicle, and receiving stolen property. Trynae Moore was also charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, accidents involving death or personal injury, and driving while operating privelege is suspended or revoked.

District Magistrate Judge Gregory Koehle initially denied bail for all three individuals. On Aug. 16, they were each released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

