The leg of a two month old child was broken by a parent who changed a diaper "in a fit of frustration and anger," the Muncy Borough Police Department reported in charges filed today. The baby will require surgery.

Christopher J. Warns, 22, of Muncy, was committed to the Lycoming County Prison today on felony aggravated assault charges. Warns was unable to post the $20,000 monetary bail set by District Judge Jon E. Kemp.

Police were dispatched to an apartment on North Washington Street in Muncy Borough at 2:17 p.m. on Wednesday for the report of an infant whose leg was injured when it became stuck in a crib railing.

Warns, the baby's father, told police that he had laid the baby down for a nap and returned about 20 minutes later to find that the infant had rolled over and gotten his left leg stuck in the railing of the crib.

According to the affidavit, Warns initially told police that "he lifted the baby out of the crib and heard a pop and the baby began screaming and crying."

Dr. Joseph Lexon, a physician at the UPMC Susquehanna Muncy hospital emergency room, told police that the baby had a femoral shaft fracture to the left side, and a left clavicle fracture.

"Dr. Lexon indicated that the injuries were suspicious as it would have taken a significant amount of force to break this bone in the baby's leg," Detective Raymond O. Kontz III wrote.

When confronted again by police, Warns reportedly changed his story, giving "several other conflicting stories, changing his account of events leading up the injury and how the injury had happened," Kontz wrote.

Warns reportedly admitted to police that he waited "nearly an hour" prior to him calling 911.

"Warns ultimately confessed that the baby leg had gotten broken in a fit of frustration and anger while he was changing the baby's diaper," Kontz wrote.

The father told police he couldn't get the baby's left leg back into his clothing, "so he held the baby's neck and shoulder area and slammed the baby's left leg pushing it towards the baby's head," Kontz wrote.

Warns then reportedly told police he "heard a pop" and that the baby began crying uncontrollably.

The baby was transferred from Muncy to Geisinger Medical Center, where it was determined that the child will require surgery to fix the broken femoral bone, Kontz said.

Warns was arraigned today on one count each of first degree felony aggravated assault, second degree felony aggravated assault, second degree felony endangering the welfare of children, first degree misdemeanor simple assault, and second degree misdemeanor reckless endangerment.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Kemp on May 1.

Docket sheet