Jersey Shore, Pa. – The Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police recently filed charges against a Jersey Shore man whom they allege sold methamphetamine.

Officer Tyler Bierly claims that Shawn Michael Stine, 41, sold methamphetamine to two females between 9:35 p.m. on Saturday Feb. 20 and 12:40 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 21, in the 300 block of Allegheny Street, Jersey Shore.

Bierly said police conducted a traffic stop earlier that day on North Broad Street that resulted in the seizure of approximately one gram of methamphetamine from two females.

The females told police that they purchased approximately one gram of methamphetamine from "Mike Stine," determined to be Shawn Michael Stine, for $100. One of the females said Stine had an orange scale that looked like a cell phone, according to the complaint.

Police report locating the orange digital scale, along with $96 cash and a "very small amount of methamphetamine" during a search of Stine's residence later that evening.

Bierly said police found a zippered pouch under Stine's mattress that had "Mike" written on it with a syringe, a string formed into a tourniquet, a smoking pipe with burnt residue, and a small ziploc bag with a very small amount of methamphetamine.

Stine was charged with one felony count each of criminal use of a communication facility and delivery of a controlled substance, and one misdemeanor count each of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.