Williamsport, Pa. —A witness told police that a man had been harassing him for months before finally showing up at his residence and allegedly attacking him.

According to an affidavit, Lance Clayton Quartman, 51, of Williamsport entered the property near the 400 block of Center Street on April 10 without permission. Quartman allegedly struck the accuser in the head, causing bruises and lacerations.

Officers said Quartman ran from the residence after he allegedly took twenty-five dollars in cash along with the accuser’s Access card. Court records show Quartman was arraigned before Judge Aaron Biichle on April 29.

Quartman posted $50,000 unsecured bail after being charged with second-degree felony robbery and misdemeanor simple assault. Quartman is scheduled to appear before Judge Biichle for a preliminary hearing on May 5.

Docket sheet

