Renovo, Pa. — A 71-year-old man was charged after police say he tried to chisel his way into a woman's home.
Paul Brown, Renovo, was arrested at a home in the 100 block of Eleventh Street on May 31, according to Trooper Brian Kitko of state police at Lamar. The alleged victim, a 53-year-old woman, told police the two had gotten into an argument earlier at a home on Farewell Avenue. Brown pointed a shotgun at her and she fled to the Eleventh Street home.
Brown reportedly followed her and tried to force his way into the house using a chisel around 11 p.m., Kitko said.
Brown was arrested and taken to Clinton County correctional facility, court records show.
