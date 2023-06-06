Renovo, Pa. — A 71-year-old man was charged after police say he tried to chisel his way into a woman's home.

Paul Brown, Renovo, was arrested at a home in the 100 block of Eleventh Street on May 31, according to Trooper Brian Kitko of state police at Lamar. The alleged victim, a 53-year-old woman, told police the two had gotten into an argument earlier at a home on Farewell Avenue. Brown pointed a shotgun at her and she fled to the Eleventh Street home.

Brown reportedly followed her and tried to force his way into the house using a chisel around 11 p.m., Kitko said.

Brown was arrested and taken to Clinton County correctional facility, court records show.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.