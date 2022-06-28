Shamokin, Pa. — When officers from the Coal Township Police Department arrived at a residence near the 1000 block of West Walnut Street just after 8 p.m. on June 6 for reports of a knife attack, they reported witnessing a man running toward a different address.

Officer Jason Adams spoke with several witnesses near the scene during the incident, including a man with lacerations to his head. Adams said the man required medical attention.

According to Adams, all the witnesses reported Brandon Colon, 23, of Coal Township, used a knife during a fight with several people in the crowd. Officers located a knife along with a large set of keys as they interviewed witnesses.

Colon allegedly began fighting with a person at the residence, using keys in his hand to cause lacerations to the person's head and back.

A neighbor from a nearby property emerged after the commotion started and was attacked by Colon, who allegedly returned to his home to get a large black-handled serrated knife, police said.

Colon and the neighbor fought over the knife and exchanged punches before authorities arrived on scene. Investigators said when they arrived, Colon ran into the home, and eventually left the area.

Adams spoke with several other witnesses at the Coal Township Police Station and instructed them not to have any contact with Colon.

A public court summary showed no bail was set for Colon, who is scheduled to appear before Judge John Gembic on July 19 for a preliminary hearing. Colon was charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault, simple assault, disorderly contact, and harassment.

