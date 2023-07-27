Williamsport, Pa. — An argument turned physical after a man allegedly made threats to kill his girlfriend’s pet, police said.

Shannon Neill Askins, 20, of Williamsport allegedly punched the woman multiple times in the ribs and chest, Officer Nicholas Carrita said. He also kicked her in the thighs before the altercation spilled out of the home near the 1000 block of Washington Boulevard just after 3 p.m., Carrita added.

Askins grabbed hold of the victim’s neck before she was able to flee the area in a vehicle, according to the complaint. The accuser claimed Askins threatened to “harm her with a knife” and punched windows on the vehicle, Carrita wrote in the affidavit.

Askins is being charged with a count each of simple assault, terroristic threats, and harassment. He is currently being held on $20,000 monetary bail at the Lycoming County Prison.

A preliminary hearing with Judge Aaron Biichle is scheduled for this week.

Docket sheet

