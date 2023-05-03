State College, Pa. — More than 100 items, mostly women’s underwear and bras, were located inside a State College man's apartment.

Surveillance video helped lead authorities to Matthew Alexander Cooper, 24, on March 27 just after midnight, according to State College police.

Investigators installed the cameras in the laundry room after they received a complaint from an employee at the building. The cameras picked up footage of a man wearing a winter cap and medical mask, searching the laundry room or looking through clothes that had been in the machines, police said.

Cooper was detained near the University Terrace Apartments after being spotted again on surveillance.

Cooper claimed he found clothes—the same ones matching the descriptions of the missing items—in the woods, according to the affidavit. Items included various types of underwear, bras and bralettes, and other women's clothing.

He would later admit to taking more than 100 items over the course of several months, Officer Dean Woodring said.

He was recorded searching through laundry on March 17, 23, 24, and 26, according to police.

Woodring was charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and loitering and prowling at night. All are misdemeanors. No bail was listed for Cooper.

A preliminary hearing with Judge Donald Hahn is scheduled for May 24.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.