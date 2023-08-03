Williamsport, Pa. — A man was beaten with a glass jar, bitten, and stabbed with a seven-inch kitchen knife during dispute, state police said.

According to Trooper Ryan Smith, the man had puncture wounds, a bloody T-shirt, bite marks, and lumps on his head after the alleged attack by Cynthia Marie Peacock, 52, on July 27.

The pair were allegedly fighting all day, according to the police affidavit. State police had been at the residence on Wells Road in Limestone Township earlier in the day. Peacock told Smith that she had left the residence expecting the accuser to be gone when she returned.

But when she returned and the accuser was still there, another argument ensued, according to the complaint.

Peacock allegedly attacked the man with a glass jar, striking him several times in the head and face, Smith wrote. She took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed him twice in the left arm and bit him, Smith wrote.

Peacock told police the accuser had grabbed her by the hair and wrists before the assault took place, according to the report.

The accuser told police that he grabbed Peacock in an effort to stop the assault, Smith said. He said he planned to leave the residence after Peacock left, but said she allegedly hid his phone, making it impossible for him to call anyone for a ride.

Smith noted bite marks, puncture wounds, and swelling on the victim’s head and right eye, according to the affidavit. Police photographed the accuser's injuries and blood stains on his shirt. He refused medical treatment, Smith added.

Peacock was taken into custody and the weapons allegedly used in the attack were confiscated.

Peacock was released on $50,000 unsecured bail after being arraigned on charges of aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault, and harassment. She is scheduled to appear before Judge Denise Dieter on Aug. 8 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

