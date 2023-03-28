Williamsport, Pa. — A drug suspect allegedly shoved a baggie of narcotics into a body cavity while in plain view of police at the station.

Even as officers watched Reggie Darnell Spencer, 41, push a plastic bag filled with cocaine into his rectum, Spencer continued to deny he had any drugs on him, according to arrest papers.

Here's what police say happened:

Police observed David Trice, a known drug addict and middle man, get into a vehicle with Justin Kennedy and Spencer inside on March 24. The vehicle drove a short distance before Tice got out and began walking away, police said. After being picking Tice up, investigators located a baggie of cocaine on him, according to the report.

Kennedy’s vehicle was stopped by law enforcement as it traveled near Elmira Street and High Street. Spencer tried to punch offices as they attempted to handcuff him. He then ran away before being shot with a taser four times by pursuing officers, police said.

“Spencer had to be tackled a short distance away and continued to resist while officers attempted to handcuff him,” an investigating detectives said.

Taken back to the Williamsport Police Station, Spencer, 41, continued to resist officers as they tried to search him. Spencer denied having cocaine as officers stripped him for a body search.

Reluctant to spread his legs, Spencer had to be asked four times before giving into commands from detectives. A baggie with a white substance could be seen hanging out of Spencer after he spread his buttocks, police said.

“I watched him use the middle finger of his right hand to push the plastic bag with cocaine into his rectum where it could no longer be observed,” one Detective said.

Spencer was handcuffed to a bench in a secure area as investigators prepared a full body cavity search warrant. After 30 minutes of waiting, Spencer was seen on a surveillance camera acting suspiciously, according to detectives. They entered the secure room to discover cocaine and a plastic bag on the floor.

“Spencer again denied any knowledge,” investigators said.

Spencer is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail, according to court records. He is being charged a slew of counts that include possession with intent to deliver cocaine, simple assault, criminal mischief, tamper with evidence, resisting arrest, and evading arrest.

A preliminary hearing with Judge Aaron Biichle is scheduled for March 30 at 1:30 p.m.

Docket sheet

