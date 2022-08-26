Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick man was charged with assault after he allegedly hit a 9-year-old boy hard enough to leave welts.

The boy, only identified as J.S., had been playing with other children in Byron Terry's yard on Fairview Avenue on Aug. 18 around 8 p.m., court papers say. Terry, 30, got mad the boy was throwing rocks in his yard and wanted him to leave, witnesses told police.

Terry grabbed the boy and dragged him through the gravel in the rear alley by his arm. Terry allegedly struck the boy "very hard" in the lower back twice with an open hand before witnesses yelled at him and he released the boy.

When Berwick Officer Joshua Lowery arrived on scene, he found a "significantly raised and red welt" on the boy's back, arrest papers say.

Terry, Fairview Avenue, was charged with assault. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 19 at 2:30 p.m.

Docket sheet

