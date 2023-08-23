Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Berwick man with a history of mental health issues tried to purchase two handguns at a local firearms store, police say.
Fred Samuel Camino, 38, allegedly lied on his application in an attempt to buy a Glock 27 .40 caliber and a Taurus .38 special in January of 2022. Camino filled out the forms at Susquehanna Valley Firearms, 2407 Columbia Blvd., but a background check showed Camino had lied, according to police. On the form, Camino responded "No" to the question asking if he had ever been involuntarily committed to a mental institution.
That's not true, say police. He was involuntarily hospitalized in 2021, records show.
Camino, Berwick, was charged with two counts of providing a false statement and two counts of making a false statement under penalty.