Crime generic fingerprints
Canva

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Berwick man with a history of mental health issues tried to purchase two handguns at a local firearms store, police say.

Fred Samuel Camino, 38, allegedly lied on his application in an attempt to buy a Glock 27 .40 caliber and a Taurus .38 special in January of 2022. Camino filled out the forms at Susquehanna Valley Firearms, 2407 Columbia Blvd., but a background check showed Camino had lied, according to police. On the form, Camino responded "No" to the question asking if he had ever been involuntarily committed to a mental institution. 

That's not true, say police. He was involuntarily hospitalized in 2021, records show.

Camino, Berwick, was charged with two counts of providing a false statement and two counts of making a false statement under penalty.

Docket sheet

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!