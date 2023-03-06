Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man who applied for a court rehabilitation program lied about his numerous prior arrests, according to police.

Jeffery Lincoln Hunter, 58, was arrested in October by Montoursville police for driving under the influence and having a small amount of marijuana. In January, Hunter completed an application for Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD), which allows defendants to complete certain requirements and have the arrest expunged from their record.

As part of the application where defendants are asked to list any prior arrests or convictions in any state, Hunter allegedly answered "0."

A background check showed he had one prior arrest and conviction in Pennsylvania and twelve arrests and/or convictions in Virginia, court records show.

Hunter, West Third Street, was charged with making a false statement to law enforcement. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 30 at 9:30 a.m. at District Judge Aaron Biichle's office.

Docket sheet

