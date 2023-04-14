Athens, Pa. — A man allegedly slapped a woman in the neck and shoved her to the ground while high on methamphetamine.

Arguing over a phone, Calvin Preiser, 20, of Sayre allegedly used an open hand to slap the woman on April 1 just before midnight, police said. Following her into the living room of a property near the 100 block of Spruce Street, Presier proceeded to push the woman to the ground.

Officer Derek Adam Dekar reported seeing a red mark as he spoke with the victim, according to the affidavit. Dekar contacted Bradford County Probation to have a warrant issued for Preiser’s arrest. He was located the next day and taken into custody.

He did admit to using methamphetamine during the incident, police said.

Preiser faces charges of simple assault and harassment. He is being held at the Bradford County Prison in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.