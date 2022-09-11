Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg man held his ex-girlfriend hostage for several hours while he beat and strangled her, police say.

Adam Craig Madara, 45, snuck into the woman's upstairs apartment on Aug. 29 around 8:30 p.m. when she walked downstairs to her father's apartment to get dinner, charges state.

According to Bloomsburg Officer Ryan Edgar:

The woman left her East Street apartment to go to her father's residence on the lower floor of the building, which he owns. When she came back upstairs, she said Madara was just inside the door and grabbed her by her hair and dragged her inside.

He locked the door and took her to her bedroom, where it was impossible for anyone to hear her scream because of its location, she told police. For the next two hours, Madara repeatedly beat her, strangled her, and threatened to kill her by "ripping her throat out."

He also threatened to kill her family, including her young niece, the woman told police. She was finally able to get away and run downstairs, at which point Madara fled.

When police arrived, they saw bruises and swelling on the woman's face, and it appeared she had a broken nose. She had strangulation marks around her neck and bruising and red marks on her ribs.

The woman's father said Madara had been given a letter weeks ago, telling him to stay away from the property.

Madara, Fetterman Avenue, was charged with aggravated assault, burglary, criminal trespass, unlawful restraint, strangulation, and two counts of simple assault. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 22 at 10:30 a.m. in front of District Judge Russell Lawton.

Docket sheet

