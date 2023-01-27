Sunbury, Pa. — A 27-year-old Coal Township man is facing child rape and a host of other related charges stemming from an alleged encounter in November of 2021.

Police were first contacted about the case on Nov. 9, 2021, after a nurse with Evangelical Community Hospital provided the Sunbury Police Department with a sexual assault evidence kit.

The 12-year-old patient attended a counseling session with Justice Works Youth Care on Nov. 8 during which she said she was "too shy to speak verbally about an incident, and asked [counselor] to read her diary," Officer Aaron Doyle wrote in an affidavit.

In the diary entry, the accuser detailed going to the house of Blayze Hayden Hommel, a family aquaintance, where he allegedly told her to go into the bathroom. Alone with the girl, Hommel allegedly forced the accuser into oral sex and raped her. She wrote that she was terrified, and that it had been going on "for a few months," according to the affidavit.

“I didn’t tell anyone because I don’t want to be taken from my Mom! I told him to stop but he didn’t,” the minor wrote in the journal entry.

Police contacted the accuser's mother to attempt to gather physical evidence against Hommel. "She reported she would have to ask her daughter and get back to me, but the daughter was at her father's," Doyle wrote. "[Mom] never contacted [accuser] and never call (sic) me back."

Police and Children and Youth case workers from Snyder and Northumberland counties conducted a forensic interview with the accuser on Nov. 22, 2021, where she again reported having oral and vaginal sex with Hommel, according to the affidavit.

It wasn't until June 3, 2022 that officers interviewed Hommel. He said he did know the accuser, whom he "babysat" twice, including one time at his residence in Sunbury. He said "at no time was he alone with [accuser] in the bathroom, and when he was in the bathroom, he locked the door," Doyle wrote.

He agreed to a polygraph and provided a DNA buccal swab, according to police.

Hommel's scheduled polygraph took place on Jan. 5, 2023. During the interview, Hommel admitted to watching the accuser and her sibling over a weekend at his Sunbury residence one to two week's prior to the accuser's diary page being reported.

He told police that the accuser performed oral sex on him while he laid in his bed. Later that day, according to the affidavit, Hommel said he was getting a towel off his dryer in the bathroom for the juvenile to get a shower. "Hommel reports [accuser] was seated on the bathroom counter behind him... removed her 'booty shorts' while Hommel was not looking," the trooper wrote.

Hommel told police that she retrieved a condom from the bathroom drawer, put it on his penis and pulled him closer. "[Accuser's] vagina contacted his penis and he pulled away leaving the bathroom," he reported to police.

"Hommel was advised he was under arrest," Doyle wrote.

Hommel is charged with first-degree felony rape of a child; statutory sexual assault: 11 years older; involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child; aggravated indecent assault; indecent assault on a person less than 13 years of age; and corruption of minors.

Judge Michael Toomey set Hommel’s bail at $250,000 monetary during a preliminary arraignment. He is being held at the Northumberland County Jail, scheduled to appear before Judge Toomey on Feb. 6 for a formal arraignment.

