Williamsport, Pa. — Police found a man inside a vehicle after neighbors reported him for entering cars and knocking on doors.

Robert Maurice Degree, 44, of Williamsport was allegedly sitting inside a car near the 300 block of High Street just before 9 a.m. when officers arrived, police said. Degree had entered the parking lot of the apartment complex and began knocking on doors and entering cars just before 3 a.m., according to one witness.

Williamsport Police were called when Degree began beeping the horn of a car, police said.

Degree is charged with disorderly conduct and loitering. Both are third-degree misdemeanors. Degree is being held at the Lycoming County Prison on $5,000 monetary bail.

He will appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on May 4 for a preliminary hearing on the charges.

Docket sheet

