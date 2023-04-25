Charged generic

Williamsport, Pa. — Police found a man inside a vehicle after neighbors reported him for entering cars and knocking on doors.

Robert Maurice Degree, 44, of Williamsport was allegedly sitting inside a car near the 300 block of High Street just before 9 a.m. when officers arrived, police said. Degree had entered the parking lot of the apartment complex and began knocking on doors and entering cars just before 3 a.m., according to one witness.

Williamsport Police were called when Degree began beeping the horn of a car, police said.

Degree is charged with disorderly conduct and loitering. Both are third-degree misdemeanors. Degree is being held at the Lycoming County Prison on $5,000 monetary bail.

He will appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on May 4 for a preliminary hearing on the charges.

Docket sheet

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!