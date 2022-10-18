Williamsport, Pa. — A 27-year-old man was charged with two felonies after detectives witnessed him deliver crack to a confidential informant, according to an affidavit.

The observations were part of a year-long investigation into a drug enterprise being run out of two homes in Williamsport, investigators said. Four people were charged for several deliveries of crack to confidential informants.

Nathaniel Silas Craig-Reeder, Adam Craig, and Latoya Brown were all charged with various drug offenses at the conclusion of the investigation by members of the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit.

Craig-Reeder agreed to sell 3.5 grams of crack for $200 on June 8, detectives said. The informant was driven to the bus station by detectives on the corner of Market and Church streets.

The informant got out of the vehicle and walked to where Craig-Reeder said he would meet him as detectives watched from an unmarked vehicle. Craig-Reeder quickly exchanged the crack for money before leaving the area, detectives said.

A field test was conducted by police after the informant returned to the unmarked vehicle, according to the affidavit. The substance tested positive for crack. A larger portion was sent to the State Police Crime Lab for additional testing.

Second investigation nets more charges

Craig-Reeder allegedly sold crack to an informant working with the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit four times in a separate investigation.

The informant called Craig-Reeder in the end of the May and throughout June, buying various amounts of the drug, police said. The informant used $1,350 in marked bills to purchase 21 grams of crack through four buys with Craig-Reeder, detectives said.

After one buy in particular, detectives followed Craig-Reeder and watched as he met two people in the area of the Nittany Mini Mart on W. Fourth Street. Craig-Reeder left the area and the two people, identified as Khari Morris and Mackenzie Bower, were stopped.

Detectives located $3,700 in cash, with several of the bills from previous buys with Craig-Reeder.

In another buy monitored by police, Craig-Reeder sold Lionel Harris a quarter ounce of crack on June 24, detectives said. The CI met Harris at an apartment near the 700 block of W. Edwin Street and gave him $450 in marked bills, according to the affidavit.

Harris, the CI, and a third person, identified as David Miller, left the home for Kohl’s in Williamsport to retrieve the crack. Detectives watched Harris as he walked into the store and completed a deal with Craig-Reeder.

Surveillance video was given to officers that showed Craig-Reeder and Harris in the store. Harris left the store and handed the CI approximately seven grams of crack, according to the affidavit.

Harris was charged in June of this year and pled guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in July.

Police: Homes a haven for drug sales

Brown allegedly used two addresses in Williamsport to run the illegal enterprise with Craig-Reeder and Craig. She was seen leaving 843 Wayne Avenue and 2501 W. Fourth Street multiple times throughout the investigation into the organization.

“Latoya Brown and Nathaniel Craig-Reeder were observed exiting the residence, entering Brown’s vehicle where she then drove to conduct drug deliveries to an undercover police officer,” detectives wrote. “Brown, Craig, and Craig-Reeder are drug dealers who are operating an illegal cocaine enterprise while utilizing 2501 W. 4th Street and 843 Wayne Avenue as their base of operations.”

Craig-Reeder was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and third-degree criminal use of a communication device. He has been incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison on $125,000 monetary bail since his arrest on the charges. He is scheduled to appear for ARD and arraignment court on Oct. 17 with Judge Ryan Tira.

Brown is facing a single charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held at the Lycoming County Prison on $75,000 monetary bail as she awaits an Oct. 25 preliminary hearing.

Craig was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and held on $125,000 monetary bail. An Oct. 25 preliminary hearing is scheduled with Judge Christian Frey.

