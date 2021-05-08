Williamsport, Pa. – City police allege that on Thursday a 41-year-old man threatened the life of a Williamsport mother and her son.

Weldon Saint Elmo Fletcher, 41, of Williamsport, allegedly escalated a verbal argument in the 1400 block of West Fourth Street, Williamsport, around 4:25 a.m. on May 6.

"Fletcher first retrieved a machete and pointed it at [the woman] and her son...threatening to kill both of them," Williamsport Bureau of Police Officer Zachary Saylor said.

According to Saylor, the woman talked Fletcher into putting the machete down on the floor and walking away. As the woman was securing the machete, Fletcher allegedly retrieved a handgun from the second floor.

"According to [the woman], Fletcher began to wave the gun around and at times pointed it directly at [her and her son], again threatening to kill them both," Saylor said.

The woman and her son described the handgun to police as all-black and semi-automatic. A warrant was issued for Fletcher's home, where two black semi-automatic handguns were found, according to police.

"Also the machete was recovered," Saylor said.

Fletcher is charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, and one misdemeanor count each of possessing instruments of crime, simple assault, terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person.

Fletcher was confined to the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail set by Lycoming County Magisterial District Judge Christian D. Frey on May 6.

