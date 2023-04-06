Williamsport, Pa. — Police are looking for a group of juveniles who allegedly stole a vehicle.
On Wednesday just before 4 a.m., multiple juveniles got into an unlocked parked car near the area of Hillside Avenue and Poplar Street in Newberry, police said. After they traveled a short distance, nearly striking a vehicle parked along the street, the juveniles were spotted running away on surveillance video, according to a news release.
During the investigation, police found additional video of the group entering unlocked vehicles in the area of the theft. Investigators also found a screwdriver and pair of pliers near the stolen vehicle.
Williamsport police are asking anyone with information or camera footage in the area in Newberry, or of the juveniles, to call 570-327-7560.