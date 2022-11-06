Beavertown, Pa. — State Police are looking for a vandal who slashed a woman's tire recently in Beavertown.
A 69-year-old woman reported the rear driver's side tire of her 2020 Ford Escape was slashed sometime between Thursday at 9 p.m. at Friday at 8:30 a.m. State Police at Selinsgrove canvassed the neighborhood but were unable to find any information on the vandal.
The tire is valued at $145.
