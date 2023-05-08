Theft generic pd lights
Dushore, Pa. — State police are looking for a thief who stole a coat and several car batteries from a parked car in the overnight hours on Wednesday.

The thief removed a black Carhartt coat worth $100, car batteries from a 2012 Ford Focus and a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu, each valued at $140, as well as an air cleaner box worth $75.

The items were removed from a vehicle parked in the lot south of the KNC Furniture building on State Route 22 sometime between Wednesday at 11 p.m. and Thursday at 5:30 a.m., police say.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the state police barracks at Laporte at 570-946-4094.

