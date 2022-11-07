Williamsport, Pa. — Police are looking for a man and woman they believe stole a wallet that was accidentally left behind in a grocery store cart.

Police say a 31-year-old South Williamsport woman left her wallet in a cart at the Weis Market on River Avenue in Loyalsock Township on Sept. 18. The tan wallet, which is valued at $30, also contained $30 in cash.

Surveillance video shows two suspects: a white female with tattoos on her left and right forearms and both hands, and a white male with tattoos and his right forearm, right hand, and right side of his neck. He also has lip piercings on both sides.

Police believe the suspects left the scene ins a dark gray Ford Explorer or Mercury Mariner.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Montoursville State Police barracks at 570-368-5700.

