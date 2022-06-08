2022-06-08 State College theft suspects.jpg

Police in State College are asking the public for help in locating men they said were responsible for a string of thefts in the area. 

 Photo provided

State College, Pa. —Police said the men took a wallet from a shopping cart and then used it to make $7,000 in purchases on May 26 from a Giant Foods store in State College.

2022-06-08 State College theft.jpg

Authorities said the men, who have allegedly been involved in similar thefts across the state, left in a white sedan. The men stole a person’s wallet on Dec. 13 of 2021 and used it to purchase a number of items valued at more than $2,000 from Sam’s Club, police said.

According to the release, the men are suspected of committing similar crimes throughout the state. Witnesses have reported seeing them in Ferguson Township, Centre County, and Blair County in Altoona.

The State College Police Department is asking anyone with information on the three men to contact Officer Nicholas Graves at 814-234-7150 or ngraves@statecollege.us.

