Buckhorn, Pa. — State police are investigating an officer-involved incident after reports of shots fired at Home Depot around 8:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Dozens of troopers and local police officers converged at the home improvement store parking lot and cordoned off the northern section of the lot near the store's garden center just minutes later.

Sgt. Scott Traugh of the Hemlock Township police department was on scene talking with investigators for nearly two hours before he was taken to the hospital for evaluation following the incident, State Police Cpl. Steve Krasucki said. No member of the public was injured, but he couldn't confirm if any of the suspects in the incident were uninjured, he added.

Off-duty South Centre Police Chief Bill Richendrfer could be seen talking to police near his personal pickup truck, which was inside the crime scene area. Two shell casing markers were on the ground near the vehicle. Police did not say if officers or suspects fired a weapon.

Police are looking for the suspect vehicle — a dark-colored Nissan that fled the scene immediately after the incident. Officers from nearby departments searched nearby businesses and parking lots for the vehicle, but Krasucki confirmed police did not have anyone in custody.

State police said they will release more information as it becomes available.

