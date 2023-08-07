Lewisburg, Pa. — State police are asking for help identifying an unknown male suspected of stealing from Walmart in Kelly Township in May.

The suspect, a dark-skinned male in his 20s, can be seen on surveillance cameras carrying a small child in the Walmart Supercenter on AJK Boulevard on May 29. Video shows the suspect allegedly taking a green bag from a shopping cart and leaving the parking lot in a dark-colored, newer Jeep Cherokee or similar SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Jennifer Bowers at the state police barracks at Milton at 570-524-2662

