Walmart surveillance_2023
Pennsylvania State Police

Lewisburg, Pa. — State police are asking for help identifying an unknown male suspected of stealing from Walmart in Kelly Township in May.

The suspect, a dark-skinned male in his 20s, can be seen on surveillance cameras carrying a small child in the Walmart Supercenter on AJK Boulevard on May 29. Video shows the suspect allegedly taking a green bag from a shopping cart and leaving the parking lot in a dark-colored, newer Jeep Cherokee or similar SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Jennifer Bowers at the state police barracks at Milton at 570-524-2662

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!