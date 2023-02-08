2023-02-08 Elijah Paulhamus mugshot - 1

Elijah Paulhamus, 25, Williamsport 

 Photo Provided

Williamsport, Pa. — Police are asking for help in locating a man wanted for felony failure to register with PSP for prior sex crime convictions.

Elijah Robert Paulhamus, convicted of indecent assault in 2017, is a tier 2 offender, which requires him to update his address with law enforcement. According to a release from the Lycoming Regional Police Department, Paulhamus has not registered since the end of January. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Feb. 8, according to the release.

Anyone with information leading to the whereabouts of the 25-year-old Paulhamus is being asked to call the Lycoming Regional Police at 570-323-4987.

Docket sheet

