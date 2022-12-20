Wyalusing, Pa. — A vandal keyed two cars in the parking lot of an auto repair shop, police.
State Police in Towanda were contacted on Dec. 7 after someone discovered the damage to the vehicles at Downtown Auto Center, 98 Marsh Street, in Wyalusing.
A vandal scratched a 2013 Hyundai Elantra and 2015 Dodge Dart sometime between Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. and 8 a.m. the following day, according to Trooper Waylon Smith.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Smith at 570-265-2186.
