Wyalusing, Pa. — A vandal keyed two cars in the parking lot of an auto repair shop, police.

State Police in Towanda were contacted on Dec. 7 after someone discovered the damage to the vehicles at Downtown Auto Center, 98 Marsh Street, in Wyalusing.

A vandal scratched a 2013 Hyundai Elantra and 2015 Dodge Dart sometime between Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. and 8 a.m. the following day, according to Trooper Waylon Smith.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Smith at 570-265-2186.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.