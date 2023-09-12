Scott Township, Pa. — Police are looking for a driver who backed into a car and fled a local business.
The woman in the photo is identified as a "person of interest" in the hit-and-run at Poust Nortary along Old Berwick Road on Saturday just before noon.
Anyone with information about the woman is asked to call the Scott Township police department at 570-387-1929 or the non-emergency dispatch line at 570-784-6300.
